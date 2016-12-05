So this Republican committee decides who gets to serve on sought-after committees

The Senate Republicans’ Committee on Committees has a familiar committee chairman.
Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, will head the committee responsible for committee assignments in the next Congress, a familiar job for him. Aiding him will be Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. They had the same roles in the current Congress.
Republicans are expected to control 52 of the Senate’s 100 seats in the Congress that convenes Jan. 3.
It all may seem as though it’s Washington insider madness, but the committee on committees has to sort out heavily sought positions.
The committee, according to a news release from majority leader’s office, “negotiates the process of assigning Republican senators to committees. After general elections, Senate party leaders negotiate the ratios on standing committees. Crapo will provide leadership in the negotiations surrounding subsequent committee assignments.”
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
Comments