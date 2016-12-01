Obama takes action to keep embassy in Tel Aviv for another six months

Amid promises from President-elect Donald Trump to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, President Barack Obama Thursday signed the traditional waiver preventing such a move.
Every six months, each president since Bill Clinton has signed such a waiver to suspend the limitations of the Jerusalem Embassy Act. Congress passed that bill in 1995, pledging to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem, acknowledging it as Israel’s “undivided capital.” But the president’s executive authority allows him to stop the act from taking effect because he determines it is necessary “in order to protect the national security interests of the United States.”
Obama too, as a candidate, promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem. But similar to his predecessors, he determined once in office making the embassy move would enrage the U.S.’ Arab allies. They, along with the Palestinians, dispute the status of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as the Palestinians also claim the territory as their capital.
