Tillis says he may not return if bills like sentencing changes aren’t passed

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:50 Free gun locks available from PeaceHealth clinics, Yeager's Sporting Goods in Bellingham