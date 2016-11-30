Here's a look at Trump's White House staff

President-elect Donald Trump shares an update on the Presidential Transition, an outline of some of his policy plans for the first 100 days, and his day one executive actions. Video shared via "the official 2017 Presidential Transition account on YouTube" on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016.
House Speaker Paul Ryan explains the meaning of 'draining the swamp' - a frequent campaign slogan for President-elect Donald Trump - during a press briefing Thursday, Nov. 17. He said congressional Republicans are ready to move forward with Trump’s agenda.
Hillary Clinton didn't shy away from expressing her feelings in her first public appearance since conceding to the president-elect a week ago. “I will admit coming here tonight wasn’t the easiest thing for me. There have been a few times this past week where all I wanted to do was curl up with a good book or our dogs and never leave the house again,” she said in her speech at the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration in Washington, D.C. Clinton urged the crowd to keep America's children in mind and fight for them in this "new and uncertain future.”
From Obamacare to the Dream Act, Donald Trump has suggested throughout his campaign - and in his "Contract with the American Voter" - what he intends to do as soon as he takes the oath of office. But what does he actually have the legal power to do and where does Congress, or the U.S. Constitution, stand in his way?
President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."
Donald Trump delivered his victory speech from his election night event at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. It was a long-fought presidential election after declaring his candidacy June 16, 2015, and later telling supporters that he would accept the results of the election under the condition that he wins.
Hillary Clinton had a special message for women and girls in her concession speech on Wednesday morning in New York City. The first female major party candidate said nothing has made her prouder than to be their champion.