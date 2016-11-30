Texan who could lead Trump’s EPA wants to end renewable energy subsidies

1:19 Fallen Lakewood police officers remembered Pause

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:45 A Thanksgiving message from President-Elect Donald Trump

1:10 Injured Colombia plane crash victims carried away from site

0:35 5 facts about the EMS levy