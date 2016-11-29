Thanks to Nixon, President Trump’s taxes will be audited automatically every year

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects Pause

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car so he made it up to them

5:03 Bellingham Police clean up homeless camp on Sehome Hill

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"