Politics & Government

November 23, 2016 10:36 AM

Elaine Chao met with Trump on labor, transportation. But will she join his Cabinet?

By Curtis Tate and Anita Kumar

McClatchy Washington Bureau

NEW YORK

Former Labor Secretary Elaine Chao met with President-elect Donald Trump at his New York office on Monday, according to an account provided by the Trump transition team.

The two discussed labor and transportation issues, the transition team said, but would not say whether Chao would be offered a Cabinet position.

Chao, who was labor secretary in the George W. Bush administration, is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Chao arrived at Trump Tower on Monday afternoon in between Steven Mnuchin, a possible candidate for treasury secretary, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who told McClatchy last week that he will not be joining Trump’s Cabinet.

Chao was labor secretary in the George W. Bush administration and deputy secretary of transportation under President George H.W. Bush.

Trump and Chao “conversed about labor and transportation issues with a particular focus on America’s long-term infrastructure needs, and reducing or eliminating burdensome regulations,” according to the transition team.

Chao didn’t speak to reporters when she left the meeting.

Chao also served as deputy secretary of transportation under President George H.W. Bush.

Trump has proposed a massive investment in U.S. infrastructure, and it is likely to be one of his top priorities when he takes office in January.

On Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley became the first woman to join the Trump administration, accepting an appointment to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Kumar reported from New York.

Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

President-elect Trump's update on White House transition and his policy plans

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos