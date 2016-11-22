Final tally: Legislature to remain split with Democrats controlling House, Republicans leading Senate

1:25 Fishing boat explodes in Bellingham parking lot, man suffers minor injuries Pause

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:32 Rep. Mia McLeod Talks About Her Viagra Bill

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump