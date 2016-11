Trump says Jewish son-in-law can bring Middle East peace

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Pause

0:21 American flag atop Herald Building upside down

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:15 Squirrel attacks at Florida senior-living community: 911 call

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016