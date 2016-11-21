Future Interstate 587 in Eastern North Carolina earns federal approval

Future Interstate 587 is one step closer to reality for Eastern North Carolina.
Federal officials on Monday approved the state’s application for a future highway designation for current U.S. 264 in Greenville, N.C. The Federal Highway Administration’s designation means the region may see prioritized road funding as state transportation officials look to build out the thoroughfare.
North Carolina’s U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as local congressmen U.S. Reps. G.K. Butterfield and Walter Jones, advocated for the designation. Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration says the highway project is a key part of a 25-year plan for improved transportation statewide.
Interstate 587 will connect North Carolina’s largest city currently not located near an interstate highway. The proposed project will run from Greenville to the U.S. 264 and U.S. 64 highway split in Zebulon. The area includes East Carolina University and job hubs for the region.
Proponents say the future interstate will help Eastern North Carolina attract new industries and encourage economic investments from existing business.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
Comments