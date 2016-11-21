Election is over but the Clinton emails keep coming

2:29 Coach Pete Carroll after Seahawks win over PHI: Prosise out "a while" Pause

6:07 Commissioner sets bail in Bellingham Foot Spa prostitution case

2:48 Chris Petersen recaps Washington's win over Arizona State

2:42 This zoo's lion cub is five ridiculously adorable weeks old

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

6:14 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard in Seahawks' win over Eagles

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 35 years

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

3:05 Running back Thomas Rawls pumped to play for Seahawks on Sunday