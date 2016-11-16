Texas Republicans support Trump adding Ted Cruz as attorney general

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham Pause

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

3:34 "It's like salt in the wound."

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

1:39 Demonstrators at Supreme Court in Arlene's Flowers case

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:25 Lummi community members prepare salmon to feed Standing Rock Sioux in North Dakota