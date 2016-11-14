South Carolina Democratic chairman seeks to lead national party

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England Pause

1:48 Bellingham honors veterans

0:26 Nov. 14 supermoon is closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

2:22 Kam Chancellor on final play that beat New England

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots