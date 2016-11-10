Where did Trump and Clinton voters find common ground?

Supporters of president-elect Donald Trump and his vanquished Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, found some agreement on only a pair of topics: fixing America’s crumbling roads and bridges and addressing drug addiction.
According to a Pew Research Center poll, of 13 issues facing the country, the gap between the two camps were “fairly modest” on just the two issues: majorities of Trump supporters at 62 percent and Clinton backers at 56 percent said drug addiction was a very big problem. Nearly half, or 46 percent, of Clinton backers cited infrastructure as a major problem, while 36 percent of Trump supporters agreed.
Otherwise, the differences were gaping: 79 percent of Trump voters said illegal immigration was a “very big” problem in the country, while just 20 percent of Clinton voters said the same. Nearly three-quarters of Trump supporters, or 74 percent, see terrorism as a very big problem, compared with 42 percent of Clinton supporters.
Crime and jobs for working-class Americans were also rated as more serious problems by Trump than Clinton voters. Climate change ranked near the bottom for Trump supporters at 14 percent, compared to 66 percent for Clinton supporters.
Trump voters also were less concerned with racism and sexism. Less than a quarter of Trump voters found racism a problem and 7 percent of Trump voters cited sexism as a problem. About half of Clinton voters, or 53 percent, said racism was a major problem, and 37 percent said it about sexism.
