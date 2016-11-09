Yuge: Texas mattress store owes customers $10 million over Trump win

1:44 Whatcom County Republicans celebrate on Election Night Pause

1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

0:35 Whatcom Democrats react to election results

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

1:22 Heavy rainstorm hits Bellingham Nov. 9

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:58 Pete Carroll: Seahawks' best ahead of them after flawed win over Buffalo