‘We all want what’s best’: Obama pledges smooth transition of power to Trump

1:11 Rick Larsen rallies Whatcom Democrats, gets heckled by Standing Rock protesters Pause

0:35 Whatcom Democrats react to election results

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:55 Three people injured in Mount Baker Highway crash

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain