Texas man arrested after attempting to vote twice

0:12 Shooting leaves two polling places on lockdown Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:27 Why a voting hack favors Russia

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

1:03 Prosecutor recounts attempted murder during plea bargain

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:46 These hotdoggers on once-in-a-lifetime experience traveling in iconic Wienermobile

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016