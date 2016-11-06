Protester in Trump rally scuffle denies being Clinton plant

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief Pause

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

3:44 Watch how ballots are processed after voters drop them off in Whatcom County

1:35 Women at Selma rally on why they support Donald Trump