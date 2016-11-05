Giuliani cryptic about what he knows about the FBI and the Clinton email case

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech Pause

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

4:47 WWU students create innovative products at Ideal

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

0:42 Learn where to watch spawning salmon in Whatcom County

1:44 Listen to Davis residents call 911 for help fending off ill-tempered turkeys

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title