Cost of business and tee time? Obama golf in Florida cost $3.6 million, report says

0:26 October 2016 rainfall near a record in Bellingham Pause

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

2:55 DEA warns police and public: Fentanyl exposure can kill you

1:19 Tacoma students reassemble whale skeleton

3:25 What's in store for the U.S. this winter?

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:56 Watch as this Halloween makeup artist transforms into character

0:59 Chester Zoo's new penguin chicks named after potato chips get weighed

0:56 Five facts about the Greenways IV levy