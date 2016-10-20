Politics & Government

October 20, 2016 4:28 AM

Clinton says she didn’t ‘pay any attention’ to #nastywoman. But the internet did

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

“Such a nasty woman.”

Donald Trump’s interjection was just four words, but the internet is still talking about the Republican nominee’s comment about the first female major party nominee for president.

Twitter users quickly registered a website domain using the phrase, in the context “nasty women get s--t done,” to redirect to the donation page of Clinton’s campaign website. By early Thursday morning, at least one online retailer was advertising a #NastyWoman t-shirt with half of the profits pledged to Planned Parenthood.

Several of those using the hashtag on Twitter expressed solidarity with other “nasty women”:

Others used the hashtag to riff on another Trump response in the debate, which made mention of “bad hombres”:

And at least a few commented on how the insult might even be a compliment for Clinton:

But at one person didn’t take particular note of the comment: the woman on the stage. Clinton told reporters after she left the debate stage that “I didn’t pay any attention to that” during her response.

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Canada to America: You're great

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos