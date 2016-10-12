Congressman says he would ‘consider’ backing Trump if he said he likes to rape women

This election has many people deeply entrenched in their preferred pick for president, but some people say a Texas congressman took it too far following a proposed hypothetical on Donald Trump.
Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, was speaking on MSNBC Tuesday night about the published tape of Trump talking about grabbing and kissing women without their consent. Farenthold said he wouldn’t defend Trump’s comments and he didn’t like them, but he was continuing his support for the Republican nominee.
“If a tape came out with Donald Trump saying that – if a tape came out with Donald Trump saying that, saying ‘I really like to rape women,’ you would continue to endorse him,” Chris Hayes asked Farenthold.
“That would be bad, and I would have to consider – I’d consider it,” Farenthold responded.
.@farenthold on if he'd revoke support for Trump if he said "I like raping women" -- "It'd be bad...I'd consider it" https://t.co/jWCZ1YERYl— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 12, 2016
The situation was obviously a hypothetical, but Farenthold saying he might still back Trump if the candidate was a rapist outraged many. He soon released an apology over Twitter, saying he was “thrown off” by Hayes’ question.
I apologize for my failure to immediately condemn anyone who would say something as outrageous as they like raping women. (1/3)— Blake Farenthold (@farenthold) October 12, 2016
During an interview on MSNBC with Chris Hayes tonight, I was thrown off by the anchor’s use of a hypothetical question. (2/3)— Blake Farenthold (@farenthold) October 12, 2016
I do not, and have not ever condoned rape or violence against women. That is not the kind of man I believe Donald Trump to be. (3/3)— Blake Farenthold (@farenthold) October 12, 2016
Comments