‘A moral, ethical choice’: Glenn Beck says he’s considered voting for Hillary Clinton

Glenn Beck, one of the most famous conservative pundits in the nation, said in 2007 of a Hillary Clinton presidency: “After four years, don't you think every man in America will go insane?”
Nine years later, Beck might not have embraced the idea, but he’s prepared to accept it. An outspoken critic of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump since the primaries, Beck posted to Facebook on Saturday, calling on his fellow conservatives to drop their support of Trump, even if it means handing the White House to Clinton. He said doing so would be “a moral, ethical choice.”
Beck’s post referenced a similar call from Utah Senator Mike Lee, who has demanded that Trump drop out of the race in wake of the lewd recordings of Trump released last week. Beck called Trump an “immoral man who is absent decency or dignity.”
He also said a Clinton presidency, while distasteful, could be held in check by a Republican party that “still stands for something, still allows its members to maintain their own self respect and that ... still has a future.”
Even though many Republican voters view Trump as the lesser of two evils, Beck said voting for him validates his campaign tactics and values.
Beck ended the statement by insisting that even if Trump withdraws, a Clinton win is not guaranteed. He later told Vice News that he had considered voting for Clinton at points in the campaign, but will instead cast his ballot for Constitution Party nominee Darrell Castle, an attorney from Memphis, Tennessee. The Constitution party has never registered more than 0.15 percent in a presidential election.
Beck has been a fixture of conservative talk radio and cable since 2002, when his radio show, “The Glenn Beck Program,” was syndicated nationwide. He has since gone on to appear on CNN, Fox News and TheBlaze TV and campaigned for Mitt Romney in 2012 and Ted Cruz earlier this year.
