New Clinton emails released a month before Election Day, with more to come

It’s a month before Election Day and the State Department is still releasing Hillary Clinton’s emails.
In response to a lawsuit, the State Department on Friday released 75 documents totaling 273 additional pages of emails sent or received by Clinton when she was secretary of state.
The emails were turned over by the FBI, which collected them during its investigation into the possible mishandling of classified information by Clinton and her aides. More than half of those released include near duplicates to those already released.
None of the newly released emails contained classified information.
That means the classified number remain what it was in February when the department released what it considered the final batch of emails: At least 2,079 emails that Clinton sent or received contained classified material.
None of Clinton’s emails was marked as classified during her tenure, State Department officials say, but intelligence officials say some material was clearly classified at the time. Her aides also sent and received classified information.
The State Department designated 22 of previously reviewed emails “top secret” or a level that can cause “exceptionally grave” damage to national security if disclosed. The 22 emails were not released to the public. Clinton’s campaign has refuted the “top secret” designation and demanded that all of Clinton’s emails be released to the public.
The State Department inspector general said it had discovered that former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Secretary Condoleezza Rice’s aides had classified information in their personal emails. Powell has rejected those allegations.
Clinton has been under fire for months for exclusively using personal email routed through a private server while serving as the nation’s top diplomat. The Department of Justice declined to prosecute.
The department is scheduled to release more emails on Oct. 21, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. Beyond those dates, courts have ordered monthly productions.
