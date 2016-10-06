Dramatic ‘dab’ at U.S. Senate debate boggles rival

In their only one-on-one debate, U.S. Senate candidates Loretta Sanchez and Kamala Harris tussled over weighty topics, bounding from escalating crime rates, to legalizing marijuana to staunching global terrorism, and Islamic State.
But in the end, it was Sanchez’s brief nod to popular culture – and Harris’ stunned reaction to the move – that may endure.
After running over her allotted time, the veteran congresswoman from Orange County appeared to engage in a little dabbin’ – a move thrust into the mainstream by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
For Sanchez, whose unscripted approach is known to Californians, it was perhaps an ebullient note to end on. Her spokesman, Luis Vizcaino, suggested in a tweet that her freewheeling style “is why millennials support” Sanchez.
Harris didn’t look too impressed, however, saying after the move, “So, there’s a clear difference between the candidates in this race.”
Harris’ spokesman, Nathan Click, offered a harsher assessment: “Her dab was as weak as the rest of her debate performance.”
