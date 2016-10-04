Time is Right for Drew Carey to back Gary Johnson

Drew Carey’s a big Gary Johnson fan.
So big that the Libertarian presidential candidate’s campaign announced Tuesday that the host of “The Price is Right” will become its honorary California chairman.
“As Honorary Chair, Carey will speak out on behalf of the Johnson/Weld ticket and help lead the campaign's efforts in the State of California,” a campaign news release said.
Carey has a big task ahead. Johnson averages 7.4 percent in the latest RealClearPolitics poll average, well behind Hillary Clinton, at 44.3 percent, and Donald Trump at 40.6 percent..
In a statement, Carey said, “Getting behind Gary Johnson was an easy choice. Gary Johnson is reasonable. He’s a real person. He’s a pragmatic problem-solver who knows how to govern.
"So I’m happy to join Gary Johnson and to campaign for a candidate, here in California and across America, who doesn’t want your money to be wasted or want your children put at risk in a needless war.”
