GOP touts ‘Willie Horton-style’ ad against Tim Kaine

In 1988, George H.W. Bush’s presidential campaign ran one of the most effective – and infamous – political ads ever against Democrat Michael Dukakis.
Now Republicans are touting a “Willie Horton-style” ad on the eve of the vice presidential debate targeting Hillary Clinton running mate Tim Kaine.
.@timkaine helped build his career as a lawyer by defending the worst criminals in our society. America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/kt58nvloOK— GOP (@GOP) October 3, 2016
The ad focuses on Kaine’s work as an attorney in Virgina, where he defended death row inmates. It argues Kaine has “a passion for defending the wrong people.”
Roll Call published an exclusive titled “Republicans Launch Willie Horton-Style Attack on Kaine” and the GOP Twitter account sent a tweet reiterating Roll Call’s headline. RNC chief strategist Sean Spicer did the same.
Both the GOP and Spicer deleted their tweets. Spicer argued that Roll Call is to blame for a tweet he sent from his own account.
to be clear (I know facts are not a strong suit of yours) we/I never used the term - your fellow journalists @rollcall did https://t.co/bSSoqcPXnt— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 3, 2016
As a young lawyer, Kaine worked to protect defendants against the death penalty, often pro bono.
A “Willie Horton-style” attack is noteworthy because the infamous ad is widely viewed as racist – and the creator of the ad apologized for his role just before his death.
Republican strategist and Bush campaign adviser Lee Atwater apologized for his “naked cruelty” toward Dukakis.
“I said that I ‘would strip the bark off the little bastard' and 'make Willie Horton his running mate,’ ” Atwater said. “I am sorry for both statements: the first for its naked cruelty, the second because it makes me sound racist, which I am not.”
The vice presidential debate is set for 9 p.m. Tuesday at Longwood University in Virginia.
