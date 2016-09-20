Water projects bill headed for lame-duck congressional session

A long-awaited water projects bill that just passed the Senate is not going to get a quick House vote – at least not until after the lame-duck session of Congress.
That’s what congressional insiders are saying as lawmakers are wrangling over a short-term government funding bill that the Senate and House of Representatives are trying to agree on this week. Once the so-called continuing resolution is agreed to, lawmakers are expected to leave Washington to campaign.
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has approved the Water Resources Development Act – with $5 billion in projects, including over $500 million for a Fort Worth flood control/economic development project – and the bill is waiting for a House vote.
“We’re currently not on the schedule for this week,” House transportation committee spokesman Justin Harclerode told McClatchy.
The Senate approved a similar bill but it has $9 billion in projects, including funding to help the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis. If the House approves the bill, conferees from both chambers would work out differences.
Congress is due to return the week after the Nov. 8 elections.
Maria Recio: 202-383-6103, @maria_e_recio
Comments