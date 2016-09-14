Trump isn’t ‘slim and trim’: Harry Reid criticizes double standard on health

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid is sick of the media reporting on Hillary Clinton’s pneumonia.
The Democratic senator instead wants people to focus on Donald Trump’s health, as Trump hasn’t released information on his own health besides a doctor saying in a statement in December that Trump would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”
“Take a look at this character that's running for president,” Reid said of Trump on Tuesday, according to USA Today. “He complains about her health? What does he do? He’s 70-years-old. He’s not slim and trim. He brags about eating fast food every day. Look at his health a little bit.”
Clinton’s health has been a closely covered issue this week after she had to leave a 9/11 memorial ceremony early on Sunday. Her campaign then revealed a doctor had diagnosed her with pneumonia on Friday, and critics wondered why Clinton would hide information about her health.
“You folks have magnified the problem,” Reid told reporters. “She’s off the campaign trail for a few days. She probably needed the rest anyway.”
Trump reportedly shared some information of his physical exam with Dr. Oz on Wednesday in an interview scheduled to air Thursday. Trump first said he would share the results in his exam on Dr. Oz, then campaign aides said he wouldn’t on the show, and then Trump reportedly showed up at the interview with the information and did share it during the taping.
According to Katy Tur of NBC, that interview revealed Trump weighs 267 pounds. At 6-foot 2-inches, that would give Trump a body mass index of 34.3, and anything above 30 is considered obese. However, BMI has been criticized as an imperfect measure of health.
The medical info Trump released from a source who saw Dr Oz taping ---> pic.twitter.com/x59LJ6Hmnp— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 14, 2016
