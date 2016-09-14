Trump gives ‘Dr. Oz’ a quick medical report

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump reportedly handed over some of the results from a recent medical exam during a taping of “The Dr. Oz Show” Wednesday morning.
Earlier, a campaign aide told Bloomberg there would be no discussion of Trump’s medical reports and would instead talk with host Mehmet Oz about well-being, being active, and positive thinking.
The New York Times reported that Trump gave Oz a piece of paper during the taping. However, a person close to Trump would not discuss specifics of what he said on the show, according to the Times.
Per source, Trump took out piece of paper and went over some of the results, after aides had said this AM he wouldn't w Dr. Oz— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 14, 2016
The campaign still intends to soon release more medical information on Trump, the aide told Bloomberg before the taping.
Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks also told CNNMoney that Oz would not be reviewing the results of Trump’s recent physical, contradicting what Oz told Fox News on Tuesday.
The presidential candidates’ health flared up as a campaign issue this weekend after Democrat Hillary Clinton became dizzy and stumbled at a Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony in an incident caught on video. Her campaign later disclosed she had pneumonia and promised to release more health information.
‘Very specific numbers’
Trump, 70, said Monday on Fox News that he had had a physical exam done within the last week and would release “very, very specific numbers” from it. Democrats have criticized him for attacking Clinton’s transparency on health even after he released just a four-paragraph letter from a doctor last year.
Trump wished Clinton, 68, well and said, “We have to see what’s wrong,” taking a more restrained tone than he had in the past about an opponent he has criticized as lacking the necessary stamina for the presidency.
Fox News reported Monday that Trump’s exam would be a subject of discussion at the “Dr. Oz” taping, which was scheduled before news of Clinton’s pneumonia.
Trump’s exam took place before Clinton’s incident, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said on MSNBC on Tuesday. Trump underwent the exam because “he believes that it’s important for the public to know what his basic health condition is,” Conway said, even as she also said, “I don’t know why we need such extensive medical reporting when we all have a right to privacy.”
Conway said she didn’t know if the same doctor conducted the exam as wrote Trump’s health letter, or what specific information from the exam would be released this week.
‘Really his decision’
“It’s really his decision,” Oz said inan interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade broadcast Tuesday, where he said the Trump interview would air Thursday. “It’s his personal records. I want to ask him pointed questions about his health.”
“We’re going to talk about what he does for his personal health regimen – what does he eat, how does he deal with stress?” Oz said.
What if there were embarrassing things in Trump’s records? “Well, I bet he won’t release them,” Oz said. “The metaphor for me, this is a doctor’s office, the studio. So I’m not going to ask him questions he doesn’t want to have answered.”
Oz said he’d also invited Clinton to appear on his show and that he and Trump wouldn’t discuss her.
Comments