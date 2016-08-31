Ray Sasser: Things to remember that will make you a more productive dove hunter this fall

Texas dove hunters have 20 days added to their season. It's the longest dove season in 80 years. Not that most hunters will take advantage of it. Last year's season stretched for 60 days, and the average dove hunter went afield about five times.
So why even have a longer season? It's a matter of choices. Hunters who wish to take advantage of longer seasons can do so without harm to the resource. Those who hunt only five days, or just on opening weekend, still have that option. Note that the North and Central Zones no longer share the same season dates, though both still open Sept. 1.
The North Zone now has a longer first split and a shorter second split. The Central Zone has a shorter first split and a longer second split. The dove zone map is printed in the Outdoor Annual, the rule book for hunting and fishing. The map is also at tpwd.texas.gov.
The South Zone, where many of the birds that migrate through Texas spend the winter, extends its season through Jan. 23, as does the special white-winged dove area along the Rio Grande. The southern region of Texas is the area most likely to benefit from the longer season.
It's been awhile since dove season ended. Here are some things to remember that will make you a more productive hunter this fall:
Like most birds, doves have excellent eyesight and are very alert to danger. Birds that don't pay close attention soon fall prey to sharp-shinned hawks or falcons. One afternoon in West Texas, I had a rare chance to study a dove field from the elevated perch of an abandoned oil storage structure.
I climbed the rusty ladder and found myself looking downhill at a strung-out line of hunters. I was about 25 feet above the ground and easily 40 feet above the farthest hunters. They were about 400 yards away.
What mostly attracted my weak eyes was movement. When hunters shifted positions, I could see the sun flash off their glossy shotgun barrels, their sunglasses or their faces as they looked upward. Hunters on the shady side of the field were much less obvious than those in full sunlight.
Those who wore camouflage were less visible than those wearing bright-colored caps or white T-shirts. It's no accident that a dove that's flying straight to your position slides off to the side before it gets into shooting range. That happens time and again because the birds can see you.
On the theory that I shoot better standing up, I've mostly avoided sitting down to hunts doves. Most hunters would agree. Keith Boone, ranch manager for Boone Pickens' Mesa Vista Ranch on the Canadian River north of Pampa, Texas, has a different idea.
Boone is host to hundreds of dove hunters each September, so many that he uses the Mesa Vista bus to place them in the fields. At each station, hunters find a plastic bucket with a padded swivel top. The bucket, which costs about $20, is stocked with spare shotgun shells and bottles of water.
More important, said Boone, if you move the bucket into the standing rows of grain crops and sit down on it, your profile is significantly lowered. You may shoot better standing up, but you will get better shots if you sit down. Once you reach a certain age, sitting down seems even more logical.
Shotguns are made for close range work, and most shooters cannot reliably hit a fast-moving bird at much farther than 30 yards. Having observed hundreds of dove hunters, I can also testify that most of them attempt shots well beyond their shooting skills.
I've seen people shoot at birds that I'm certain were 75 yards away. An Olympic champion might make a few of those shots, but no experienced shotgunner would try those distances, not at live targets. As hunter-conservationists, we are called upon to dispatch our quarry as humanely as possible. That means avoiding low-percentage shots.
How do you determine 30 yards? Step them off. Make 30 long steps into the field and place a wooden stake or a convenient limb picked up off the ground. Don't shoot at birds that fly beyond that marker.
Better yet, use a spinning wing decoy placed at 25 yards. That's the optimum range for a shotgun with a skeet choke, which delivers the most effective pattern for early season doves. The decoy now serves three functions. It's a 25-yard distance marker. Don't shoot at birds that pass much beyond the decoy.
Spinning wing decoys are also effective at attracting doves into shooting range. They work best if you place two or three stationary decoys on the ground near the spinner and maybe clip one to a standing sunflower stalk.
The decoys not only attract doves, they give incoming birds something to look at so they are less likely to spot a well-hidden hunter. Spinning wing decoys cost about $40. Be sure to pack extra AA batteries in your hunting gear.
It's a little late to practice breaking clay targets before opening day and most dove hunters don't go to that much trouble, anyway. Leon Measures said shooters can practice inside their homes for free.
Measures, 81, has taught more Texans to shoot than any shooting instructor other than the U.S. Army. He calls his technique Shoot Where You Look. Download his e-book at shootwhereyoulook.com.
"First make sure your shotgun is not loaded," Measures said. "Stand about 10 feet in front of a full-length mirror. Watch your nose in the mirror. Mount the gunstock to your cheek and slide the gun back to your body without moving your nose. Practice moving the gun up and down and side to side without the spot on your cheek changing. Your entire body moves the gun."
When experienced dove hunters miss what they consider an easy shot, it's usually because their gun was poorly mounted or they stopped swinging the gun as soon as they pulled the trigger.
Use good ammunition for dove hunting. Roy Wilson has been a hunting outfitter for more than 30 years, and he sees the same mistake made over and over. It occurs most often with autoloading shotguns.
"Cheap shells don't develop enough recoil to cycle the shotgun's action and load another shell," said Wilson. "The empty shell winds up jamming the shotgun. Now the autoloader is a very expensive single shot. Even worse, the hunter doesn't know whether his gun will shoot more than once and it messes with his confidence."
Shells, even high-quality shells, are the least expensive part of dove hunting. Most Dallas-area hunters who travel to a West Texas hotspot spend more money on gas for a single trip than they spend on shotgun shells the entire season.
For 20-gauge or bigger guns, make sure the shells are loaded with at least an ounce of shot. Number 9 shot provides more pellets in the pattern, but Number 8 shot is a good compromise between dense patterns and knock-down power. If there are larger white-winged doves or Eurasian collared doves in the mix, No. 71/2 shot is an even better choice.
Every hunter occasionally loses a dove that's been shot, but you should make every effort to find those birds. The best way to succeed is to walk directly to the spot where the dove fell, never taking your eyes off that spot.
When you get to where you think the bird went down, put your cap on the ground to mark the spot. Most hunters miss their mark because they don't go far enough. You should make an attempt to retrieve each bird as soon as it is shot. If the bird is not dead, it might just walk away. Distracted by flying birds, it's easy to miss your mark on the fallen dove.
The birds like a clean bank so they can land without fear of hidden predators. They typically land a few feet from the water, then walk close to get a drink.
Waterhole hunts are generally considered an afternoon event, but the birds also water after feeding in the morning. If the waterhole is small, that just makes it better because all the birds coming in to drink will be in range.
Even if you shoot a 15-dove limit and have a great hunt, the elation is quickly lost if a game warden shows up and finds that you've done something illegal, maybe unintentionally. One of the most common tickets written for dove hunting is co-mingling game, which means multiple people hunting together and placing their birds in one pile, usually in an ice chest.
The way to avoid this problem is by using Ziploc plastic bags and a Marks-A-Lot pen. Use the waterproof pen to write your name, the date and the number of birds on the plastic bag and then cool the birds on ice. Make sure each hunter in your party follows suit. Don't give all the birds to the only guy smart enough to bring an ice chest, then divide the hunters into other vehicles. Your birds need to stay with you.
Another common violation is lack of a hunter safety certificate.
Spend a little time reading the migratory bird hunting regulations in the Outdoor Annual. Following the law is every dove hunter's duty, even when the law doesn't make much sense. You can't follow the law if you don't read the regulations.
