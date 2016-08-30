University of Chicago's denouncement of 'safe spaces' a just move for American values on campus

The following editorial appeared in The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday, Aug. 30:
Much news from college campuses these days is discouraging for Americans who believe in a diversity of ideas and healthy debate, that quaint notion of free speech.
So it's nice to see one such institution stand up for a foundational premise, even if it demands a letter warning students that they might be challenged. The safe space, in the University of Chicago's refreshing view, belongs to free expression.
"You will find that we expect members of our community to be engaged in rigorous debate, discussion and even disagreement," Dean of Students John Ellison wrote in welcoming incoming freshmen to campus last week. "At times this may challenge you and even cause discomfort."
Working for a company that relies on our constitutionally protected free expression, we stand and cheer.
In short, University of Chicago students should not expect "trigger warnings" to flag them to potentially uncomfortable material; or for the university to disinvite invited speakers who might offer controversial views; or for the creation of "safe spaces" where students can retreat from ideas or perspectives that may clash with their own.
This bubble-wrapping sensitive young people to buffer them from the harsh realities of opposing views has been an unfortunate trend. We've seen it at elite private schools like Yale, large state schools like the University of Missouri and institutions across the spectrum. And who could forget the angst over "Trump 2016" chalk drawings at Emory University in Atlanta?
To be clear, college students standing in opposition to racism, sexism or other societal ills is often positive. The strength of their voices has pushed society forward. No American versed in our constitutional protections would deny them their right to assembly or expression.
Nor should Americans tolerate them denying others the same protection.
The obvious problem with such correctness-run-amok is that it seeks to preserve free speech rights for one group while stifling another.
Just this month, we saw how this can work to everyone's benefit at one of our own flagship institutions. Students at the University of Texas at Austin, opposed to the state allowing the carry of concealed handguns on campus, mocked the new law with a protest involving the carrying of thousands of phallic sex toys, dildos in the vernacular. Counter-protesting were gun-rights advocates.
Strong views on both sides. No trigger warnings needed, although protester and counter-protester alike may have strayed beyond "microaggression." Everyone had their say. The world kept spinning.
Are there limits? Of course, as courts have recognized through our history. The University of Chicago letter also acknowledges this: "Civility and mutual respect are vital to all of us, and freedom of expression does not mean the freedom to harass or threaten others."
Still, critics have questioned the university's motives in showing such apparent dismissal of tender feelings. Our view is that a highly regarded research institution respected its newest students by reminding them that they can handle a little disagreement.
Comments