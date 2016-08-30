Nice girl wants boyfriend to take her breath away ï¿½ literally

Q: I've been seeing this nice girl but here's my problem. She told me she wants me to choke and hit her during sex. I don't even know how to respond to something like that.
Mia: Just because she wants to be abused, it doesn't mean you have to oblige. Breath play is dangerous. You really need to be trained in CPR before even thinking about indulging in that kind of kink. My advice is to find a woman who wants to be touched gently rather than strangled half to death. Vanilla sex may be more boring, but it's an awful lot safer.
Steve: I've traditionally found it a best practice to not risk choking my partner to death during sex. The orgasm is not worth the risk.
Q: I knew before I married him that he was a dog lover, but this is ridiculous. Every night, he lets our 70-pound dog crawl into the bed with us. That means I have to remove my pillow and blanket as soon as I get up every morning unless I want that mangy dog to immediately plant her dirty butt on my pillow and start licking her butt-licking on my pillow, getting it all wet with icky slobber. Ugh! I beg him not to do it, but he won't stop. I've tried sleeping on the couch but that hurts my back too much. I don't know what to say any more.
Steve: Does he let your brother sleep on the bed? Your old boyfriend? Tell your husband he can either sleep with you or his dog.
Mia: Forget sleeping on the couch. Buy a bed and declare it a dog-free zone. Put it in another room if you have to. Sleep there and refuse to crawl back into that dirty dog bed your man shares with his best friend. He'll probably get mad but don't give in. He may decide he'd rather be snuggled up with you on clean sheets than dodging fleas in his.
Steve is a 50-something married man who's been around the block. Mia is a younger, recently married woman with an all-together different attitude. They may not agree, but they have plenty of answers.
