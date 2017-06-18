Benjamin Hochman: The story of the 1967 World Series cap that vanished and El Cap

This is the story of the cap and El Cap.
It begins in Boston, 50 years ago at Fenway, on the head of Julian Javier.
Standing at second base, Javier mostly just watched one of the best performances in St. Louis sports history – Bob Gibson's gritty Game 7 start in the 1967 World Series. But in the sixth inning, Javier himself got into the action, walloping one over the wall. His three-run homer doubled their three-run lead.
Gibson struck out George Scott on the season's final pitch, and maybe you've seen the video of what happened next. There are the mobbing Cardinals, bobbing in place around Bob when – wait, what? – an umpire scurried by and yanked the red hat off Javier's head.
Was this discussed before hand? Did Javier know this would happen?
"No, no, it was a surprise," said the 80-year-old Javier – who lives in the Dominican Republic – during a recent visit to St. Louis. "He got my hat, so I figured, keep goin'! We won the last game and I (thought) – I don't care about (the hat), because I can get another one."
In the video, Javier smiles at the umpire, Augie Donatelli, who then disappears out of the frame.
So I had to ask Javier: Does he have any idea what happened to that hat?
"About 35 years ago, I went to see family in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Naples," Javier said. "Augie Donatelli had a bar there, and I said: 'Augie! Where's my hat?' And he said, 'Right there!' On top of the bar!' And he got it right down (to show me)."
The bar, fittingly, was called El Cap.
Parachuting out of a B-17 bomber over Berlin, during an air raid gone awry, Augie Donatelli landed in a tree.
With a broken ankle, Sergeant Donatelli was then captured by German guards.
"He was one (of) five brothers – all went in the war," his son, Patrick, said of World War II. "The only exercise in the camp was soccer and softball. And my dad played minor league ball. But he couldn't play (because of his ankle), so he became the umpire."
And that's how it happened. Augie learned to ump while a prisoner of war.
August Joseph Donatelli was born in August, back in 1914, in the Western Pennsylvania town of Heilwood. It was 79 miles from the town of Donora, home of the Musial family.
After being liberated by Russians in 1945, Augie returned to the states and had a "Forrest Gump" career as an ump, showing up in numerous historic moments. He umpired the 1954 doubleheader when Stan Musial hit five home runs. In the 1973 World Series, he argued with Mets manager Yogi Berra and Mets outfielder Willie Mays over a controversial 10th inning call at home plate. And Augie is forever frozen in sports lore, for he is the umpire on the cover of the first issue of Sports Illustrated.
"He had quite a life," Patrick said.
In 1963, Augie and his half brother flew a little twin engineer plane south to Florida, a galaxy away from coal-mining country of Western Pennsylvania.
They bought a bar.
David Donatelli was known as "Lil' Augie."
Donatelli's elder son got the nickname as a kid. Some friends still call him that. On the phone from Florida, David told me a cool tidbit – Major League Baseball gives out rings to the umpires chosen to work each World Series.
"And I have the 1967 World Series ring," he said.
"Very cool! Where do you keep it?" I asked.
"On my finger."
David is 65. The ring from the Cardinals-Red Sox World Series "hasn't left my finger since he gave it to me when I was 25," he said. "When I pass on, I'll will it to my step son. I'm very proud of my father and his achievements. The fact that he came from being a coal miner to a big-league umpire? How can you not be proud? The guy barely got out of high school. And came back from the war and said, 'I'm going to go to umpire school on the GI Bill.' "
Both David and Patrick remember when their dad returned from the famous 1967 World Series. He'd enter the house with his gigantic fiberglass umpire cases and "just unfurl his bags," Patrick recalled. On the road, dad would normally grab some baseballs for the boys. In October of 1967, he also grabbed a hat.
See, Augie didn't swipe it because it's valuable – he swiped it because it's sentimental. Augie had a fun and big personality, and he wanted to bring a little bit of the World Series home to his sons.
"And my recollection of the hat," Patrick said, "is that when I was 11, I wore it religiously. It was like I was sleeping with the hat. It was Javier's hat! A Cardinal hat! And it was a hat that dad brought for me.
"It stayed with the family for quite a while. And the smell of the hat was a very distinct, kind-of-baseball aroma."
But soon, young Patrick stopped wearing it. So dad took the cap to El Cap.
When I told Javier I'd try to find his World Series hat, the old All-Star guffawed. But I figured it was worth a shot. So I called El Cap in St. Petersburg and was greeted by the jubilant Mary Jean Bonfili – "But Augie," she said, "used to call me 'Jeeeeeena!' "
Augie had opened the bar with his half brother Steve, all those years ago. Steve's son married Mary Jean. All three men have since passed.
But Mary Jean is still at El Cap, working like a horse, and when she's not, she's breeding one. She owns both thoroughbreds and greyhounds that race, and two years back, her horse Benny Is a Jet, a 12-to-1 shot, won at Saratoga.
Mary Jean excitedly explained to me that El Cap, sure enough, has numerous connections to St. Louis. On the front window, there's a neon sign of a Cardinal, perched upon the word BUSCH. And perched at the bar is a Cardinals fan – she promptly put me on the phone with Rob Stuart, who grew up in St. Louis but switched Saints two decades ago.
"If you didn't know you were in Florida, you'd feel like this was a St. Louis bar," he said.
Since numerous teams would come to Florida for camp, and with all of Augie's baseball connections, "This bar was the original sports bar in St. Petersburg, it truly was," Mary Jean said. "The Cardinals spring-trained here, we used to get all those wonderful people from St. Louis, and they were the best fans in the world. And they were the nicest people, I might add.
"The city has grown a lot. But El Cap is where the ballplayers hung out. The Yankees, the Mets. Bruce Sutter's been in here – he taught one of my bartenders how to throw the split-fingered fastball."
This was perfect. Of all the bars to serve as an accidental museum for a piece of Cardinals history, it was a St. Petersburg bar with a St. Louis vibe that appreciates St. Louis tradition.
So, Mary Jean – where is Javier's hat?
"I have no idea," she said. ...
"It could be in a box, but that box was in the attic, but we had bugs, so I got rid of the bugs and got rid of the junk!"
Mary Jean then laughed like Javier had. She admitted that if she had known that an old hat had value, "I would've protected that. But I didn't know that, and I don't think my husband knew that."
Augie's sons didn't know the hat's whereabouts. Patrick said that "it disappeared into the black hole of the El Cap memorabilia. I have a feeling that sucker is long gone. It's been 50 years. If you had been on top of this a little earlier, maybe you would've had a shot at it!"
So El Cap remains but the cap is gone. I tried to find the thing, but so it seems, under Augie Donatelli's watch, was one final strike out.
