Frank Fitzpatrick: Jimmy Piersall's strange, pioneering trip

Though it's not cited in any history book, I'm convinced the culture-bending 1960s began on June 23, 1963.
That Sunday afternoon in New York's Polo Grounds, at the dawn of America's last innocent summer, a Mets outfielder took one giant leap for nonconformity.
After smacking his 100th career home run off Dallas Green in the opener of a Phillies-Mets doubleheader, Jimmy Piersall backpedaled around the bases.
Though fueled by his mental problems and not LSD, Piersall's trip was at the time as mind-blowing as any on acid.
No sport – no institution – better-represented and reflected 1962's buttoned-down status quo than baseball. America's hidebound pastime was a showcase for the conventions and characteristics the psychedelic decade was about to overturn: repressed emotions, behavior regulated by rigid unwritten rules, stifling uniformity, institutional prejudice.
If a fist-pump was unacceptable conduct, this was anarchy.
Not even Piersall's nonsense-spouting manager could explain the backward journey. "I guess he just wanted to let everyone know he hit a home run," Casey Stengel said afterward.
The reverse trot wasn't intended as a political statement. It was exactly what it appeared to be, the latest in a long line of bizarre antics by a troubled ballplayer.
While it might not have been the cause of the social revolution that followed, Piersall's off-base baserunning preceded many of the better-known events now credited with unleashing it.
Within months of the 33-year-old outfielder's literal and metaphorical bomb – actually a 257-foot slice into the Polo Grounds' notoriously short right-field porch – Martin Luther King would give his "I Have a Dream" speech, JFK would be assassinated, the Beatles would invade America.
But while attitudes about almost everything changed, there was one taboo that stayed put in sports' closet – mental illness.
Last week, Piersall, who battled bipolar disorder his entire life, died at 87 in an Illinois nursing home. Although he was a two-time All-Star, a superb defensive outfielder, and better-than-average hitter – .272 in 17 seasons with the Red Sox, Senators, Mets, and Angels – his legacy will always be the mental illness noted so prominently in his obituaries.
Once, when the hyper-focused Ted Williams was at bat, he performed a war dance in center field. Another time, during a pitching change, he hid among Yankee Stadium's outfield monuments. Piersall mimicked opposing players, argued constantly with umpires (his seven ejections are tied for the most all time), battled physically with fans.
So it was no surprise when in his popular 1955 autobiography, Fear Strikes Out, Piersall became the first professional athlete to publicly acknowledge he was psychologically damaged. A subsequent movie version, starring the utterly unathletic and unconvincing Anthony Perkins, amplified his outing.
Such an admission took courage for anyone in the ultra-orthodox 1950s. But among members of the invincible tribe known as professional athletes, it was off-the-chart bravery.
Sadly, in the many decades since, only a few others in sports have followed Piersall's example. Most athletes would still rather perform in the nude than bare whatever troubles are roiling their brains.
"Mental health has a stigma that is tied into weakness and is absolutely the antithesis of what athletes want to portray," psychologist Thelma Dye Holmes told the New York Times in 2012. "There tends to be a stigma about coming forward."
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 42.5 million Americans, nearly one in five, suffer from mental illness.
The numbers in the sports world can't be too much different. If anything, the stress, money, and unrealistic expectations that come from within and without are heightened in that environment. It's a perfect recipe for psychological turmoil.
Yet even in this tell-all culture, very few high-profile athletes have ever come forward – or backward – and talked candidly about their mental problems.
Especially in recent years, the bipolar disease that afflicted Piersall has been diagnosed in several athletes, but only a few – Metta World Peace, Darryl Strawberry, David Feherty – have addressed their troubles at length.
More typical are those like Delonte West.
The former St. Joseph's basketball star was found to be bipolar after a string of bizarre incidents while he played in the NBA.
In a 2014 interview, however, West disputed that finding, claiming that at the time he'd been suffering from nothing more serious than a temporary bout of depression.
Maybe he's right. Still, you can't help but wonder how many other athletes suffer silently, afraid to be stigmatized, afraid of the consequences, willing to risk their minds for the sake of their lucrative livelihoods.
The Phillies-Mets game that Piersall made so memorable was televised by Channel 6 that afternoon in 1963. Throughout the Philadelphia area, young fans like me watched the odd, backward journey.
I don't recall how I reacted. I'm sure I laughed. I doubt I had much sympathy. I'm certain I didn't understand.
Not too many years later, many of us who were crew-cut innocents that Sunday were also running against the tide, protesting Vietnam, letting our hair grow, questioning our fathers' values.
Jimmy Piersall didn't create the 1960s. But his home-run trot and his willingness to confront a problem by bravely scaling a soap box exemplified that chaotic decade.
His defiant Polo Grounds journey was one many of us would emulate as the '60s wore on. Some of us travel still.
What a long, strange trip it's been.
