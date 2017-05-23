Diamondbacks veteran Zack Greinke shuts down White Sox in 5-1 loss

The Chicago White Sox met Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke on Monday at Chase Field, and it didn't end well for the club's brief winning streak.
The Sox managed just four hits and struck out 12 times against Greinke in a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks, ending the good vibes started with three straight victories against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.
It was Greinke's 27th career game with 10 or more strikeouts, and his third this season. Jose Abreu doubled with two out in the ninth, and the Chase Field crowd booed when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo pulled Greinke one out shy of his 17th career complete game. Greinke threw 104 pitches.
"He keeps the ball down out of the zone a lot," Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "It's kind of enticing. He keeps the ball in the hitter's area, and it ends up falling out. It's one of those things that you've got to try to get him up. Our approach was to try to make him throw a lot of strikes. He ended up hammering the strike zone early and then finally he just came into a groove."
Daniel Descalso hit a three-run homer off Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez to give the Diamondbacks an early lead.
Gonzalez pitched three scoreless innings before he gave up a single to Paul Goldschmidt and walked Chris Owings in the fourth. Descalso then hit his fourth homer of the year to center field.
Gonzalez got into trouble in the sixth inning when Goldschmidt homered and Jake Lamb tripled in back-to-back at-bats.
"Those two pitches – curveball, three-run homer; fastball in (to Goldschmidt), could have been a little more in," Gonzalez said. "But sometimes things don't go your way. Those two pitches, if I take those back, you never know. It's a different ballgame."
After Owings singled, Renteria replaced Gonzalez with Dan Jennings, who issued a walk to load the bases. The Diamondbacks then scored on Tim Anderson's throwing error home, which catcher Omar Narvaez couldn't get a handle on.
Sox reliever Chris Beck limited the damage from getting any worse, prompting Jeff Mathis to hit into a double play and Greinke to ground out.
"(Gonzalez) was cleaning up his line to the plate," Renteria said. "(Pitching coach Don Cooper) had been talking to him about some other things to straighten him out and be over the ball more and in line. I thought he was doing that better. He got out of a couple little jams, and our relief did a nice job trying to limit. We did minimize some damage because we had some heavy traffic out there, it could have been quite ugly."
Leury Garcia put the Sox on the board with a solo home run to right field off Greinke in the fifth, one of two Sox players to advance beyond first base. Omar Narvaez had the club's other two hits.
Gonzalez gave a tip of the cap to Greinke afterward.
"You have to stay focused no matter what," Gonzalez said. "He's doing his part. I have to do mine."
The Sox dropped to 3-5 on their 10-game road trip with two more to go in Arizona.
