Aaron Hernandez's cousin Davina finds refuge on softball field

The softball field has always been a haven for Davina Hernandez.
Although she suffers from lupus, a chronic auto-immune disease, when she's with her Southington, Conn., softball she can maintain enough focus to coach and even forget, for a while, that she is dealing with a debilitating flare-up.
Her dad Dave has battled cancer since Davina was in high school and had a liver transplant in November 2015. He's at the field all the time, too, with her mom Lisa, watching their daughter's games.
But the past two weeks have been particularly brutal for Davina and her family. On April 19, at 5 a.m., she was awakened by the news that her cousin, Aaron Hernandez, serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanged in his prison cell.
"The hardest part is, typically, when somebody loses a very close family member, you don't have to see it all day, every day on social media. On every news outlet. Alerts coming to your phone. It's been such an emotional roller coaster," Davina said after her team beat previously undefeated NFA 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning as the softball field, once again, became her refuge.
Davina talked about growing up in Bristol with her cousins Aaron and Jonathan "D.J." Hernandez. Her father Dave was their father Dennis Hernandez's twin brother and the two families lived close by.
"We were the closest in age out of any of our cousins," she said. "We spent every holiday, every birthday together. Our aunt was kind of the spot we'd all come home from breaks in college. We'd all sleep over there.
"We lived like a mile away. For half of our childhood, we grew up about a one-minute drive away from each other. Then in elementary school, we both moved. They moved toward Bristol Central, we moved to Forestville, so we were about 10 minutes away. We were always close. When he was in Florida, I visited him in Florida, went to games. When he was on the Patriots, my whole family and I would go to games. Go to his house and hang out and sleep over.
"It was extremely shocking to all of us when this all started a couple years ago. When you have a family member that is saying he's innocent and not guilty of what he's being accused of, it's – you know – you still always have that unconditional love and support."
The Southington softball team she coaches has won two state titles in Davina's three-year tenure and advanced to the Class LL semifinals last year. Her record is a gaudy 74-2. She is a public figure, a successful coach advocating for lupus awareness, and said she has taken a lot of heat on social media and in other places for supporting her cousin.
"It's mostly people that don't know me," she said. "Or him. Just being a coach and being a speaker for lupus, I do have social media accounts that are open. Sometimes people invite themselves in and say some really, really hurtful things. It's gone on for four years. It has never stopped. It dies down a little bit but obviously it's picked up a lot. I think that the most important thing for people to understand is that regardless of what people ... nobody knows what happened. There's very few people that know the truth.
"I think it's important for people to understand that he does have a family that is hurting, and a fiancee and daughter that are hurting. A mom that is hurting. A brother that is hurting. It's difficult for all of us. It's felt very tragic from Day One when this all happened. So I think the only real comfort I have right now is that I know he's with his dad and he's with Tanya, my cousin, who passed away from breast cancer."
Davina was Bristol Central High's athlete of the year in 2005, two years before Aaron graduated. She played softball for UMass and then for the Puerto Rican national team before she contracted lupus and had to stop playing. Her early success, she said, came from working out with her cousins.
"Aaron and D.J. are a big part of why I was so much more advanced than other people," she said. "We would work out together in middle school and high school. I remember it was a joke in Aaron's freshman year I beat him in the 100 1/8meter dash3/8. His sophomore year, I was halfway there when he was done. We would go out on the track, we would run with parachutes. It was always led by D.J. ... it was D.J. and I pulling 1/8Aaron3/8 along to come work out with us."
When they played Pop Warner football, Davina was a cheerleader. They played Wiffle Ball in the backyard.
"I have visited him in prison," she said. "I did go to court a week before he passed. Somebody wrote to me (Wednesday) – it made me smile for the first time in a while – 'I was in court the day you came and seeing the smile on his face when he saw you was priceless, and from that moment, I could tell exactly what kind of relationship you guys had.'
"My dad is his godfather. Despite being very sick, my dad has gone to both trials. He's been pushed over by media. My shoe was broken because the media was attacking us so much at one point. They've been on our lawn. Nonstop banging on our doors. It's more than just what people read about and what people see. It's been very difficult for my family. It's been very, very hard on my dad. My dad – that's his godson, his nephew. His twin brother's baby. To see this all happen has been really difficult, not just for me – it's been very hard on my dad.
"I know it's been very hard on his mom. But at the end of the day, there's nothing we could do except pray. Pray for everybody else who's been affected by the situation on our side of the family and the victims. It's been horrific. And very tragic. Just hard to process. It doesn't seem real. It really doesn't."
Her parents were waiting to go to dinner. They come to every game. This was a good one. Her dad was happy, rehashing the late-inning win. His daughter's team is 6-0.
"I can assure you for the last 31/2 hours, I haven't thought about this at all," Davina said. "Literally, the only time I haven't thought about it is when I'm 1/8at the field3/8. That's the truth. This has always kind of been my place. When I'm having a bad flare-up, when I'm not feeling well, when I'm going through something traumatic, it's really the only time I don't think about anything else."
Comments