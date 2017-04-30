Ryan Lewis: Analyzing the analytics

In addition to the traditional batting average, RBI, ERA and OBP, baseball has, for the past several years, been including new statistical measurements to place value on players. Here is a quick tutorial on some of these stats that are quickly becoming more commonplace among baseball's decision makers, media and fans.
–WAR (Wins Above Replacement) – A way to take into account all facets of the game (hitting, defense, base running, etc.) and measure a player's total value in how many wins he means to his team in a season compared to an average replacement player, such as a minor-leaguer. If a player has 3.0 WAR, he has contributed three wins to his team above what a replacement player would have.
–FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) – Along the lines of ERA, this takes a team's fielding out of the equation and measures a pitcher's run prevention if he had a league average defense behind him by valuing outcomes that don't rely on defense, like strikeouts, walks and home runs. These are called the "true outcomes" because defense doesn't measure into it. It is essentially what a pitcher's ERA should be.
–BABIP (Batting Average on Balls In Play) – This is a player's batting average on only the balls he puts into play that can be fielded. It is often used to predict future performance based on this number being above or below the league average which is about .300. If a hitter has a lower-than-normal BABIP but is still hitting pitches hard and hitting line drives, it's a likely indicator that he has been unlucky and is bound to improve.
–wRC-plus (Weighted Runs Created Plus) – Strictly an offensive metric to display a hitter's total value to the lineup that puts a percentile value on a player with 100 being considered league average. Each point above or below 100 represents one percentage point better or worse than league average. This also factors in a player's home ballpark and how it plays relative to offensive production and league-wide hitting trends so as to keep hitters on an even playing field.
–DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) – A metric that measures a player's total defensive value and figures how many runs that player saves or gives up (if it's a negative number) on defense in a season with zero considered league average.
