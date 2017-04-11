Style file: What's hot this week

MOTHER-DAUGHTER DRESSING
It promises to be one of the most chic - and clamored-for - collaborations in recent history. We're talking the new Victoria Beckham for Target collection, which is launching Sunday, April 9, a line of 200-plus items for women, girls, toddlers and babies. Inspired by the former Posh Spice's style and experiences with her own kids, the line includes great prints, from mod '70s florals to sweet gingham and classic lace; $6 to $70 at Target stores and target.com
BUNNYLICIOUS
Bunny ears can be tough to pull off for those past voting age, but for the younger set, it's a snap, as adorably demonstrated here by Oeuf, the luxury children's label that'll have your little Easter bunny in his or her Sunday best in no time. Soft cotton bunny hoodie, $88; and jersey "rose/cat" dress, $82 (yes, a feline friend sits up top).
Comments