Q&A with Tracy Letts

Playwright, actor and Steppenwolf Theatre ensemble member Tracy Letts has two plays coming to the theater this year: "Linda Vista," which just opened, starring Ian Barford, and then "The Minutes" in the fall, a play apparently heading straight from Steppenwolf to Broadway. I spoke recently with Letts; the following is edited from our conversation.
Q: Why so suddenly prolific?
A: When you stop acting on stage, it frees up a lot of time. I'd been doing two or three shows a year for 30 years. When you're in a show, your whole life gets built around your show. It's in your body. You eat accordingly. You sleep accordingly. "The Realistic Joneses" was pretty easy. Ninety-minute play. Working with friends. But "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" (which went from Steppenwolf to Broadway in 2012) really knocked the stuffing out of me.
Q: Not that you stopped acting entirely.
A: No. I am working on Season 2 of "Divorce" for HBO, right after opening night. And I have two movies coming out this year: "The Lovers" with Debra Winger, a film about middle-aged married people who are having affairs; and "Lady Bird," a movie by Greta Gerwig with Saoirse Ronan. Laurie Metcalf and I are both in that one. Believe it or not, it will be the first time we ever have worked together.
Q: Wait. Don't you also have another play that you can't find anybody to produce?
A: Yes. That one. The one I keep talking to you about. It's called "The Scavengers." It's too expensive to do. They break it down for me to explain why: It has sets, people, music and magic. I have offered to get rid of one of the elements. But I still can't get it done. I need to find the right director to help me get it into some kind of workshop stage.
Q: So what's "Linda Vista" about?
A: It's about a 50-year-old guy who has gone through a terrible divorce and moved into his own apartment. He's trying to get his life started back up. It's a comedy. It's contemporary. You might say there is some connective tissue between me and that guy.
Q: He's a Chicagoan?
A: Yes. But he's living in San Diego. He's a camera repairman now, and a former photographer for the Sun-Times.
Q: He got laid off?
A: It's explained in the play. It's complicated.
Q: It's also long, I hear. Running time: Two hours and 50 minutes.
A: Hmm. Longer than we thought. (Looks out of window). Look! There are my new pages arriving right now. I've come in with some cuts today. It may not be that long.
Q: And "The Minutes"?
A: That's a play about politics.
Q: Of a Trumpian nature?
A: I was well into it, rounding the bend and coming in for the finish when Trump was elected. It was a job to keep my blinders on. But he has recontextualized everything. Even "Linda Vista" had to get rewrites.
Q: Why?
A: It's set right now and the lead character is very opinionated about life, politics, culture. The Cheney jokes were starting to fall flat.
Q: You're working with the director Dexter Bullard on this first one.
A: It's great to be back with Dexter. Both Anna (Shapiro) and I agreed, at almost exactly the same moment, that she was not the right director for the show. Dexter has the right sensibility.
Q: Very good then.
A: You're not going to ask me about the Jeff Committee?
Q: Should I ask you about the Jeff Committee? OK, what about the Jeff Committee?
A: We are not inviting them to "Linda Vista." I asked Steppenwolf to do this for me, and they agreed, and all of my collaborators agreed, because I asked them first. I am asking the (Joseph Jefferson Awards Committee) to pay for their tickets. They ask for, like, 150 seats on Friday and Saturday nights. That's a lot of money, especially for theaters smaller than Steppenwolf. The Tonys are an organ of the American Theatre Wing. The Academy does a tremendous amount for the film industry. The Jeffs are more like a club to get free tickets. The Saints do a whole lot more for Chicago theater, and they have to usher. The Jeffs need to do some service, give away some scholarships.
Q: Is this to do with you not getting a lot of award recognition from them in the past?
A: They don't like me and I don't like them. Plus, it's a sea of white faces. Our theater community has changed. The Jeff Committee hasn't changed or diversified. Our community deserves a better service organization.
Comments