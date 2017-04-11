Sound Affects: Music reviews and ratings

Father John Misty - "Pure Comedy" (Sub Pop) (rating 9 of 10)
"Pure Comedy," his third album under the Father John Misty moniker, continues Josh Tillman's privileging of words. His lyrics throughout aren't reducible to simply being words meant to be sung, but as thoughts - each song could be seen as a thesis and explication - to be considered. Paring down the more varied music approach of "Honeybear," Tillman delivers these songs with either a guitar or piano as main accompaniment and a retro-analog recording style for all the other instruments.
This means the album is candy for audiophiles with the drums sounding particularly fantastic alongside the gospel choirs, string arrangements, horns and electronic textures that augment the songs in key moments. Further gilding the proceedings is Tillman's sumptuous singing, which has always been a strength, but here takes on even greater power with deft phrasing and the stunning ease with which he can move between full-bodied dulcet crooning to his elastic and lithe falsetto.
"Pure Comedy" is most compelling in its juxtaposition of Tillman's mordant sense of humor with his intense horror at the state of the world. On the standout "Ballad of the Dying Man," Tillman analyzes the final moments of a FOMO-sickened, message board crusader who wishes the world could have been created in his image so he could rate it. The buoyant "Total Entertainment Forever" pairs the fastest tempo on the album with an already legendary line about VR sex with Taylor Swift and closes on an image in which our civilization is unable to turn away from their entertainment - similar to titular video from David Foster Wallace's novel "Infinite Jest."
On the album-closing "In Twenty Years or So," Tillman talks about how the aforementioned "human experiment" will have run its course, but, as drinks are getting served at dinner and pianist plays "This Must Be the Place," he remarks, "It's a miracle to be alive." Listening to records like this will make you say the same thing. - Tanner Smith
The New Pornographers - "Whiteout Conditions" (Collected Works) (rating 7 of 10)
"Whiteout Conditions" seems like a natural follow-up to 2014's "Brill Bruisers." That album featured a return to synths after a decade of the band getting increasingly more organic with their sound. This one continues to pile on the synths, to the point where Newman's statement introducing the album went, "At the beginning of this record, there was some thinking that we wanted it to be like a Krautrock Fifth Dimension. Of course, our mutated idea of what Krautrock is probably doesn't sound like Krautrock at all. But we were thinking: Let's try and rock in a different way." And he's right in that the record doesn't really sound like Krautrock, but keyboardist Blaine Thurier (and presumably fellow keyboardist Calder) is certainly working hard this time out.
"Colosseums" is like many other songs in the New Pornographers oeuvre, but little tweaks give it charm. An acoustic guitar, a sneaky little marimba part, and a cool buzzing bass give the song personality beyond it being just a nice Newman-Case duet. "Clock Wise" has a cool little retro-futuristic sound with its distinctively late '70s / early '80s synths, but Newman's typically oblique lyrics are a little too distracting on this one with the strange refrain, "In the valley of lead singers." Closer "Avalanche Alley," on the other hand, uses similar synth tones, but marries it to a driving rhythm section. The song essentially halts for the chorus, which serves to highlight the group's harmonizing again. "News from the lost world / News from the future" is just as oblique as usual, but that's more intriguing than distracting on this track.
The New Pornographers have been so good for so long that it's getting hard to avoid trotting out the superlatives every time. The absence of Bejar on "Whiteout Conditions" is definitely noticeable and takes some getting used to, but the increased reliance on synths is keeping the band from sounding stale, and Joe Seiders' willingness to play around on his drums certainly helps the beats stand out more this time. Newman, Case and Calder are wonderful as always and with Newman providing the melodic earworms, "Whiteout Conditions" is another strong addition to the band's already excellent discography. - Chris Conaton
Future Islands - "The Far Field" (4AD) (rating 7 of 10)
Future Islands is a band that can be described in similar ways, their sound so unique to them, even when they call to mind their obvious influences. Their attention-grabbing feature will always be Sam Herring's voice, which soars and croaks in the service of an always-theatrical delivery. Herring sings with his whole body, as anyone who has seen the band live can attest: He will beat himself up in both lyric and performance. But the Future Islands sound is defined by the interplay between Gerrit Welmers' symphonic washes of keyboards and William Cashion's tireless dance-beat bass playing, which draws direct comparison to Peter Hook, another master of the bass guitar as lead instrument. Together, these three musicians have made some of the best dance-oriented singles of the decade.
Herring's lyrics have always followed the soul-laid-bare school of songwriting. He is fearless in exposing his feelings in song, even when those feelings stray into the mundane. For instance, "North Star" finds Herring stuck at an airport due to a winter storm and unable to uphold his promised meeting with his lover. Unwilling to wait for the weather's passing, he contemplates the dangerous drive that lies ahead, singing "Freezing rain can't keep me away from your door." As pop-song inspiration goes, it falls a bit short of "I would walk 500 miles, etc.," but it is endearing nonetheless in its honesty. Herring's songwriting brings weight to the airiness of our internal dialogues. Even our most pedestrian thoughts do not lack in sincerity, and Herring has an innate ability to harness this truth and turn it into a twisted sort of beauty.
Often in the right hands, the self-imposed limitations of a strict framework offer unexpected discoveries or amplify an artist's creativity. By confining themselves within the framework they have created, Future Islands have created an instantly recognizable, defining sound through which they can still forge surprises. "The Far Field" is so cohesive and well played throughout that the boundaries are invisible. - Ed Whitelock
Hauschka - "What If" (Temporary Residence) (rating 8 of 10)
If piano-driven music is often most suggestive of the outer surface of the instrument - the pristine, orderly black-and-white keys or the immaculate curvature of a grand piano - Hauschka's music reminds one more of the mechanical elements within. "What If," German composer Volker Bertelmann's eighth full-length release under the moniker, is as taut as a string and as aggressive as a hammer. Like much of his output, the record prominently features prepared pianos whose deconstructed sound illuminates physicality and imperfection. This is not an album for drifting off into a gentle reverie, but rather one that jerks you, uncomfortably perhaps, into the present.
With his compositions, Bertelmann seems eager to remind us that the piano is a "percussion" instrument after all, and "What If" is far more interested in rhythm than melody. On opening track "I Can't Find Water," he adds electronic whirring and clattering that lend an industrial sheen to the piece, but these serve mostly to accent and highlight the rhythms already put in place by the piano itself. The track feels like an assembly line where all the parts have come to life at once, held together with mechanical precision yet just disordered enough to sound human.
The dominant mood of the album is anxiety, which Bertelmann conveys largely through speed and repetition. Individual notes are rarely plucked only once, but rather are insistent, urgently wrought many times over, like someone ruminating over a troublesome thought. Elsewhere, this repetition is achieved more through electronic processing, as on "My Kids Live on Mars," which features an arid "thwapping" sound like a sputtering engine. Yet "What If" does not drown in its own anxiety, often finding ways to sublimate it into something more useful. The same track, for example, also features a more considered, poignant piano line overlaying the frantic buzz, preventing the composition from dissolving entirely in worry. - Andrew Paschal
Saltland - "A Common Truth" (Constellation) (rating 8 of 10)
It's in some ways surprising to learn that "A Common Truth," cellist Rebecca Foon's second album as Saltland, is about climate change. Surprising not because the album lacks anything in darkness or dread - it carries both in abundance - but because it feels so personal, its atmosphere so cloistered and internal. For most, climate change is a concern kept at arm's length, an abstract problem for some other time, some other place, some other person. On her latest effort, however, Foon seems to recede to a distant, unlit corner of her own psyche, allowing the music to grow unfettered in the ambiguities of the unconscious. She conceives of her subject in broader terms than your typical political discourse, and as such the material never seems to take place "out there" somewhere but rather in an aching, frightening within.
The album is composed of four instrumental tracks and five featuring Foon's hushed alto, her vocals murmuring just beneath subtle loops and the superb, sparse cello arrangements. The overture "To Allow Us All to Breathe" kicks things off with mournful, processed hums that recall the likes of Fever Ray. Before the listener can subside completely in the gloom, however, Foon delivers what feels like a second beginning with "Under My Skin," a gorgeous piano piece that introduces us to her unadorned voice. On an album with such a spare and economical palette, the abrupt shift from spacious cello to bright piano is quietly startling.
Foon sings with all the weight of memory, a subtle mixture of nostalgia and regret seated alongside her hopes for the future. "I dream of you / What does it all mean? / I really don't know how I continue to try," she muses forlornly, the identity of the "you" remaining mysterious while adding an important relational dimension to the piece. While understated, Foon's execution is entirely self-possessed. She demonstrates a mastery of the paradoxical interplay between intimacy and distance, delivering a performance reminiscent of masterworks like Grouper's "Ruins." - Andrew Paschal
