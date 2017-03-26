Congregations heed the call to shield immigrants

2:06 Lynden school superintendent speaks at forum about bullying Pause

1:39 Rock slide sounded like a large truck going by, says Bellingham woman

1:11 Bellingham company makes 3D real estate tours

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

3:35 Watch video of suspect stabbing, police shooting in Bellingham

2:35 House Speaker Paul Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:01 Lion cub discovered smuggled in van full of parrots