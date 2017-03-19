USTA Player Development enters new age

Cici Bellis was only 15 years old in 2014 when she became the youngest American woman since Mary Joe Fernandez in 1986 to win a main-draw match at the U.S. Open.
Bellis stunned 12th-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia, partly because the surroundings did not overwhelm her. She remained composed when the pressure was at its highest in her three-set victory.
Two-and-a-half years later, Bellis hardly can believe how fortunate she and other aspiring U.S. tennis players are as they train at the USTA Player Development complex at Lake Nona. Since the 64-acre national campus - where the developmental facility is headquartered - opened in January, play time is the best part of the day.
"It's like a toy store for tennis players," Bellis said.
The shelves are stocked with almost anything a player could want.
Start with the 20 courts, including 14, and keep going. Players can train in a spacious gym, on a 350-foot sprint track and in a sand pit, then recover in hot and cold tubs. A lodge can accommodate 20 boys and 20 girls at a time for training blocks. Rehabilitation services, mental-skills specialist and an on-site nutritionist enhance a player's growth and development.
All are vital components of the developmental equation, as is the numbers-crunching. We're talking analytics, lots of them - statistics that go much more in depth than first-serve percentage and unforced errors. As tennis' national governing body, the USTA is making analytics, video and livestreaming available to its best, brightest and youngest prospects at unprecedented levels.
The players are invited here, based largely on their progress in the USTA's 17 geographic regions. The USTA covers the cost of training, lodging and meals.
"If we can create that culture here where it is all about getting better and our whole staff exemplifies those values, then we can have a huge impact on the players," said Martin Blackman, general manager of USTA Player Development. "At the end of the day, what makes a player great isn't hitting forehands and backhands. It's really having the ability to make good decisions over and over again.
"That is the difference maker in creating a culture of excellence here."
And beyond.
As of the most recent WTA Tour rankings, 18 U.S. women are ranked in the top 100, the most of any country. Two - No. 1 Serena Williams and No. 9 Madison Keys - reside in the top 10; Venus Williams is No. 13. The ATP Tour rankings show eight U.S. players in the top 100, led by Jack Sock at No. 18, but no American man has captured a Grand Slam singles tournament title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open.
"The most important thing is mindset," Blackman said of the biggest component in developing an elite player. "We can contribute to that and cultivate that, but it ultimately has to come from the player."
That's why promising prospects such as Bellis, 2015 French Open junior singles champion Tommy Paul and 2016 Wimbledon junior semifinalist Ulises Blanch are here.
Like many of the prodigies, Paul, 19, honed his game at the national training center in Boca Raton before it moved to the roughly $60 million digs at Lake Nona.
"There's always a lot of ups and downs," Paul said. "(The staff) always tell you to stay positive, and it's not easy, but when you have good people around you, keeping it positive, it's great. The biggest thing I've learned here is to always look forward."
Said Blanch: "I used to live in Argentina before coming here, and to have a gym, to have as many courts on different surfaces, in combination with all of that in one place wasn't really a reality. It didn't really happen. When I got here, I had everything near me."
Juniors player Vasil Kirkov has trained with Ivan Lendl and competed in three Grand Slam junior tournaments last year.
"I've definitely been seeing a big difference in my game in the couple of weeks that I have been here," Kirkov said. "It's increasing my confidence."
Part of that heightened belief derives from the USTA's enhanced emphasis on analytics after being technologically deficient for so long. Through a company called PlaySight, the national campus has 26 so-called Smart Courts (with plans for 32) that can produce data in real time through an on-court kiosk. Four cameras are positioned around the court, allowing every stroke to be tagged, and an overview camera allows for livestreaming.
Instant replay is available - and much more. The spin of a shot. Rally speed. Net clearance. A player's movement, calories burned and how much distance he or she covers.
The USTA is investing in those numbers, with the belief that they eventually will lead to game, set, match.
"We see an excitement with it more than a measurement right now," said Marco Matteucci, a former college tennis coach who is the national campus' PlaySight account manager. "People are more willing to believe what their coaches are telling them and given to make adjustments through the visual and (fix) mistakes we see on court. The process is sped up through that."
Said Blackman: "From a technology standpoint, we're right there on the cutting edge."
The stats are stored into a database.
"It can be information overload, so all that information goes through the (personal) coach, and the coach really decides, 'OK, this is how my player learns. They want a lot of information, or they want very little information,' " Blackman said. "The coach is the filter for that."
Blackman said he could not think of anything the 64 full-time USTA Player Development staff members lack since their base of operations moved 200 miles north. The USTA's training center used to share accommodations with the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, where only six to eight courts and a small gym were targeted for molding players.
"Bricks and mortar? No," Blackman said. "Right now, it's more about spirit and community and excellence and passion."
Bellis, ranked 55th in the world, can feel it.
"My first impression was, 'Wow, this is the best thing that has ever happened for tennis players, for American tennis players, for sure,' " Bellis said.
Spoken like a child playing with a shiny, new toy for the first time.
