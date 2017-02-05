A League (of Legends) of their own: Esports comes to the Big Ten

0:21 Friday morning snow dusts downtown Bellingham Pause

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

2:31 Theft of Lummi sculptures "has to stop"

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

1:04 Do you need a nap?

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

1:07 Firefighters tackle house fire south of Bellingham

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree