Nguyen's aggression leads to WSOP Main Event victory

The 2016 World Series of Poker Main Event drew 6,737 players, which created a massive $63.3 million prize pool. The top prize was $8 million, and it came down to 39-year-old Vietnam native Qui Nguyen, a baccarat player with a certain gambling panache, and 27-year-old Gordon Vayo, a young but experienced poker pro from California.
Nguyen had used aggression to pull out to a large chip lead after eight and a half hours of heads-up play. On what would be the final hand of the tournament, Nguyen raised to 8.5 million on the button with Kc 10c, and Vayo reraised all in for 53 million from the big blind with Js 10s.
Nguyen called and was a 68 percent favorite to win, while Vayo would come from behind 29 percent of the time. They would tie 2.7 percent of the time.
Many of you might question Vayo's decision to move all in with J-10 suited, as it's only a mediocre hand, not exactly a premium one. The big problem with going all in with such hands, especially over the top of a raise, is that very rarely will an opponent call with a worse hand. Instead, they tend to fold weaker hands, while stronger hands such as A-J, K-Q, etc., are sure to call. Vayo was no doubt hoping for a fold, but his backup plan was that his J-10 would be live if he got called.
Unfortunately for Vayo, Nguyen did call, and with a better 10.
At first glance, the Kd 9c 7d flop was great for Nguyen, who paired his king. However, his chance of winning improved by only 1 percent. That's because Vayo picked up a double-gutshot straight draw, meaning that either an eight or queen would be a winner for him. One of those cards would appear 29 percent of the time with two cards to come.
The 2s turn was no help to Vayo, and his chances dropped to 18 percent. Nguyen was one card away from winning poker's most prestigious title, and he had an 82 percent chance of surviving the river.
The dealer burned one last time and put out the 3h.
And with that, Qui Nguyen, one of the least experienced players at the final table, etched his name in poker history alongside such greats as Doyle Brunson, Phil Hellmuth Jr., Johnny Chan, Stu Ungar and Johnny Moss.
"Thank you to all my friends and family," Nguyen said moments after the victory. "I'm so excited. I don't know what to say. I just tried to remind myself to never give up, to never give up. It was tiring, it was tough, but I wanted to stay aggressive and never give up, and thankfully for me it worked out."
Don't feel too bad for Vayo. Even though he didn't win, he still took home a consolation prize of $4.7 million.
(Chad Holloway is a 2013 World Series of Poker bracelet winner and media director for the Mid-States Poker Tour. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadAHolloway.)
