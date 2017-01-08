How the Boy Scouts, Texas and an oil giant shaped Rex Tillerson

Last fall, Jack Randall and his longtime friend Rex Tillerson were having drinks at a hotel bar on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, where they met in the 1970s.
Over a Jack Daniel's, the Exxon Mobil CEO told his oil banking pal Randall that he was looking forward to an upcoming career move.
Retirement.
"His wife was very much looking forward to it, too," Randall said. After 41 years at Exxon, Tillerson had earned it, "in terms of putting in horrendous hours and traveling a whole lot."
But retirement would have to wait. A month later, Randall's former marching band mate was chosen to fill the role of secretary of state by President-elect Donald Trump.
It was a move that caught many by surprise - including Randall. "But the more I heard about it, the more I thought: 'That's a good idea.' Trump went up in my eyes when he picked somebody like Tillerson," he said.
Tillerson, 64, is in many ways an unorthodox choice for the nation's top diplomat in an incoming administration that has signaled a willingness to chart a new path on foreign policy.
The Wichita Falls, Texas, native has devoted himself to the mission of Exxon Mobil, helping lead the world's largest publicly traded energy company in its pursuit of oil, gas and profits in far-flung and often hostile corners of the globe.
On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to open a two-day confirmation hearing, where Tillerson's business dealings and relationships with foreign leaders will be closely scrutinized.
Democrats are expected to put up a fight over Tillerson's ties with Russia's Vladimir Putin, but lack the votes to block the confirmation by the full Senate barring the unlikely defection of at least three Republicans.
Tillerson's had extensive dealings with foreign leaders as the head of a $361.5 billion organization that has its own intelligence arm and operates in some four dozen countries. But he lacks the political background held by his recent predecessors, who include two former senators, a retired general and a former national security adviser.
Those who know Tillerson consistently describe a disciplined and effective communicator with an engineer's logical approach to solving problems and the ethical compass of a Boy Scout.
"What you see is what you get," said John Stuart, a longtime Dallas banking executive who has known Tillerson for a decade. "He's a straightforward, honest, honorable person."
But so far, nearly all of what's been seen of Tillerson has been filtered through the lens of Exxon and its singular pursuit of natural resources around the world.
Critics question his ability to separate himself from the interests of the only company he's ever worked for, a place that emphasizes loyalty and sacrifice for the greater good of the corporation above all else.
As secretary of state, he'll be asked to shape fundamental ideas and relationships for the United States across the world.
"There's no theory of the world he's articulated except on behalf of Exxon," said Steve Coll, author of the book "Private Empire," which details Exxon's history, global rise and influence.
"The secretary of state has been somebody who has their own ideas of what balance of power should be," Coll said. "What alliances matter? How far are we willing to go to defend an expanded NATO? Is he prepared to accept Russia's place in Ukraine? What does he believe about China's relationship with Taiwan?"
Tillerson's story begins with the Boy Scouts.
That's where his parents, Bobby Joe and Patty Sue, met as teenagers, during a sing-along at camp.
The Boy Scouts would become a full-time profession for his father, who moved the family between offices during Tillerson's adolescence. Tillerson was raised in Wichita Falls, then lived in Stillwater, Okla., and Huntsville in East Texas. In 1965, when he was 13, Tillerson earned his Eagle Scout rank.
In junior high, he played in a band called Sons of Adam with friends, and in college, he picked up gigs with a country-western band at barbecue joints around Austin. In high school, he played the timpani drums.
"He never did anything that would cause him to stand out in life. He didn't act up," said Richard Wuensche, Tillerson's Huntsville High School band teacher, who described Tillerson as quiet and polite. "Just another guy that was doing a good job."
After graduating from high school, Tillerson attended the University of Texas to pursue an engineering degree. He was called to science as a career after watching Neil Armstrong land on the moon while at a Boy Scout camp in Idaho, but admits he "wasn't the smartest student," struggling to eke out a C in calculus.
During his college freshman year, he joined the drum section of the Longhorn Band. That's where he met Steve King, a saxophone player. The two became close friends in college, enough that King asked Tillerson to be an usher in his wedding.
During their sophomore year, Tillerson and King were nominated as section leaders of the band. It was an honor mainly reserved for upperclassmen, each tasked with teaching their respective sections the halftime routines.
"I was not at all surprised that Rex was tapped to be a section leader," said King, 65, now a judge in Fort Worth. "He was all business when it came time to doing things that made a difference."
The two rushed the band fraternity, Alpha Phi Omega, and were invited to join the Tejas Club, an all-male student affairs organization. That's where they met Frank Rynd.
"I had the messiest room on the floor, and (Tillerson) had the cleanest room on the floor," said Rynd, 65, who now works as general counsel for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Galveston-Houston.
More than 40 years after Rynd and Tillerson met, the memories that stand out for Rynd surrounding his former housemate revolve around one central concept: work. The Tejas Club was an old house that needed many repairs, and Tillerson would organize the projects, then complete them.
"He wasn't just a delegator. This sounds corny, but he led by example. There was no project that was beneath him or too hard for him," Rynd said. "He was busy - if not busier than the rest of us. ... If it needed to be done, Rex signed up and got it done."
Tillerson graduated in 1975 and weighed a higher-paying offer at a steel company. But in Exxon, he found a company whose highly regimented approach mirrored his own.
"It's very demanding and competitive," said Coll, the author. "It's a very rule-driven institution. But it also requires something on the deal-making side, a little bit of a sense of subtlety and resilience because most of these places where they work, these things don't come easily."
Tillerson worked for Exxon's upstream division - the rough-and-tumble business of exploring and developing new resources. His early days found him in East Texas, a time he later described as "sheer joy" in solving complex problems out on the oilfield.
He steadily rose through the ranks and by the 1990s, he landed career-defining assignments in places like Yemen and post-collapse Russia.
In 2004, Tillerson was tapped as heir apparent to Exxon's famously brash CEO, Lee Raymond. Two years later, he inherited a company that was arguably at its peak following the integration of Mobil.
Tillerson cut a softer figure than the blunt-talking Raymond and, early into his tenure as CEO, embarked on a project to reposition Exxon on what has been its most frequent source of criticism - climate change. Eventually, he would come to publicly acknowledge the risk climate change posed to Exxon's business and later voiced tentative support for a carbon tax.
"The company was under an enormous amount of pressure on climate. It was the cumulative pressure of many years where they had been shown to be a laggard in the corporate community," said Kert Davies, executive director of the Climate Investigations Center and a longtime Exxon critic.
For decades, Exxon played down the threat as it tapped new energy resources around the world, funding groups that questioned the fundamental science behind climate change. In 2015, Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times reported that the company's scientists identified likely dangers posed by climate change as early as the 1970s, but suppressed the information from public view.
In November, a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Dallas on behalf of shareholders who allege the company violated federal securities laws by misrepresenting the strength of its business model and value of its oil reserves in light of its climate change research.
Exxon has fiercely contested these claims, describing the suggestion it had reached "definite conclusions" on climate change "decades before the world's experts" as deliberately misleading.
"Allegations by media and environmental activists are inaccurate and deliberately misleading, and were paid for by anti-oil and gas activists working with plaintiffs' lawyers trying to sue the company for billions of dollars," a corporate spokesman said in statement.
Exxon was no longer actively impeding conversations around climate change, but there's been little change in its actions, critics argue, as the company continues to aggressively develop new resources. Even now, in public speeches Tillerson talks about climate change more as a risk to be managed, rather than something requiring immediate, sweeping policy changes.
Roughly 30 miles north of Tillerson's Exxon office in Irving is his home in Bartonville, a quiet neighborhood where some next-door neighbors have never seen him. His home is 31,000 square feet, with stables and barns, two miles away from his Bar RR Ranch, where he and his wife, Renda, breed and train cutting horses.
Outside of work, Tillerson generally keeps a low profile, preferring University of Texas football games and rodeos to high-society functions.
"I think that's the way he operates. He works and does his job, does whatever his volunteering is. He doesn't go out of his way to be a public personality," said Stuart, his longtime friend.
Despite his busy schedule, Tillerson has always made time for the Boy Scouts, serving as a Cubmaster, assistant Scoutmaster and as national president from 2010 to 2012.
On rare occasions, Tillerson attends Bartonville Town Council meetings. He's a Christian, in the past attending services at a Presbyterian church in Denton and a Methodist church in Argyle.
In 2007, Emily Roden spent five days with Tillerson on jury duty in Denton. She was struck by how humble and thorough the Exxon CEO was in sorting through the case, and was surprised he was even there.
"With great patience, this man who strikes multibillion-dollar deals with foreign heads of state brought our scrappy jury together - to bring a sexual predator to justice and to deliver justice for a scared and deeply wounded little girl," Roden wrote in a piece for The Dallas Morning News.
Over the course of his career, Tillerson has had variations of the same conversation with a "surprising" number of foreign leaders.
"I'm not the U.S. government. I'm an American company," he recalled in an address to University of Texas business students last year. "I'm going to follow (the law), but I'm not here to represent the United States government's interest. ... That's not what I do. I'm a businessman."
As secretary of state, Tillerson will head a global bureaucracy that includes 30,000 employees working in 180 countries, whose day-to-day functions range from issuing visas to promoting women's rights. His new employees will be civil servants instead of engineers, with a mission driven by policy, not profit.
"Diplomats are putting their lives on the line every day in many dangerous parts of the world. I think they feel a special connection with the goals of the country," said Robert Jordan, an ambassador to Saudi Arabia under George W. Bush and diplomat-in-residence at Southern Methodist University's Tower Center for Political Studies. "They'll be looking to see if their leader shares that sense of patriotism and that sense of American interests."
In Tillerson, a man for whom the Boy Scout's duty to God and country has been a guiding principle his entire life, they might have found a match.
"I am sure he is doing this out of a sense of duty - I know that sounds kind of hard to believe in this day and age when people think about the CEOs of large oil companies," Randall said. "This guy is a Boy Scout to the bone."
So far, Tillerson has offered only glimpses of his worldview, touting the value of international markets and free trade while championing economic development, specifically oil and gas, as tools for lifting people around the world out of poverty.
"I assume he belongs to the realist school of just trying to manage stability. That would be consistent with his outlook of the world from his time at Exxon," Coll said. "You're really just out there doing deals, trying to keep the world stable, negotiating alliances and so forth."
In public speeches, Tillerson has expressed concern for an America he sees as becoming increasingly polarized on important issues, with the loudest voices in the room drowning out productive conversation.
"It would be real simple if we could all do what our grandmothers taught us and have good manners," he said during a 2015 speech at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C.
When he goes before the Senate committee, he'll face resistance from Democrats and possibly some Republicans like Arizona's John McCain over his ties to Russia.
That decadeslong relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin culminated in a joint venture in 2013 for Exxon to drill in the Arctic Sea - a deal with an estimated worth as high as $500 billion, but that's on hold because of U.S. sanctions against Russia.
Tillerson has released disclosure forms that aid out a plan for him to divest from the 156 companies in which he has equity within 90 days of taking office. That came two days after Tillerson and Exxon struck a deal that would award him an estimated $310 million nest egg, based on current values of his stock holdings and retirement benefits.
He's spent the past week working the halls of Capitol Hill, meeting with senators to begin selling them on his qualifications for the job and to allay concerns about his ties to foreign leaders and possible conflicts of interest.
Texas' delegation has signaled its support, with Republican Sen. John Cornyn calling him "an inspired choice."
"Obviously he's got a lot of knowledge of international actors. We've heard a lot about his interaction with Putin. Frankly, I consider that a strength that he's interacted with and knows the leader of our No. 1 adversary," Cornyn said last week.
Friends say Tillerson's core values aren't changed by his global experiences as CEO, and his Boy Scout sensibilities continue to rule his decision-making. (He even instituted a merit badge-esque recognition program while running Exxon.)
At a Boy Scouts of America keynote address in Houston in 2016, Tillerson recalled a story that a well-known Eagle Scout and writer had shared. There was a campfire disaster, where cans of beans and weenies ended up exploding all over the young Scouts.
A Scoutmaster rushed to their aid, making sure the boys were OK, wiping faces and telling the boys they needed to open cans before placing them in the fire. A young Scout looked up at the Scoutmaster, wondering if he got paid a lot for taking on a tough job.
"Son, they can't pay you enough money to do this," the Scoutmaster said. "No one would volunteer to do this. Son, I was put here to do this."
That story resonated with Tillerson, he said, explaining his devotion to Scouting and its mission.
"Why was I doing this?" Tillerson said, pausing and looking into the crowd. "I was put here to do it."
(Dallas Morning News staff writers Todd J. Gilman and David Tarrant contributed to this report.)
