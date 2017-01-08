Flopped set derailed by shaky betting

I recently witnessed a hand in a $1,000-buy-in event that illustrates a flaw in many amateur players' poker strategy.
With blinds at 200-400 plus an ante of 50, everyone folded around to the button, a reasonably tight player who raised to 900. The player in the small blind (we'll refer to him as "Hero") called with 3c 3s, and the big blind called as well.
The flop came As 5s 3h, giving Hero a set. He led out for 1,500 into a pot of 3,050. Only the big blind called.
Hero's lead was an error. By leading, he put his opponents on the defensive, because most players only lead with their best hands and draws. Of course, some players would lead with marginal made hands (such as A-6 or 6-5) in this situation, but when that's the case, hands like A-J should only call to keep those vastly inferior hands in.
Another reason why leading isn't a good play is because it allows the draws to call and cheaply see the turn. I would much prefer that Hero check, giving his opponents the chance to continuation-bet. Once someone bets, Hero can check-raise, extracting maximum value from strong made hands and pricing out the draws. If it checks through, that isn't the end of the world, because most turns will be somewhat safe, and Hero can then bet the turn and river for value vs. two presumably weak ranges that would have been unable to pay off either a flop lead or a check-raise.
The turn was the 4d. Hero checked, the big blind bet 3,000, and Hero called.
While there was now a possible straight on the board, it was the least likely straight - players are unlikely to raise or call preflop with many hands containing a 2.
If Hero bet the turn, the big blind probably wouldn't call unless he had top pair or a better made hand, or a draw. However, if you consider the big blind's range, it would be difficult to extract much value from middle pairs or worse made hands. This should have prompted the Hero to continue betting for value. While the big blind would often fold, he would call with all top pairs and better made hands, as well as with his decent draws.
I would have bet 3,000 in this situation. Once Hero checked, he simply had to call the 3,000 bet. Even if Hero didn't have the best hand with his set, he still had the best draw to a full house. Check-raising would be a poor choice, because his opponent would usually fold if he was drawing dead, and if he didn't fold, Hero would probably be crushed.
The river was the 8c. Hero checked, the big blind bet 7,500 into a pot of 12,050, and Hero called, losing to the big blind's 5c 2c.
This was a difficult spot on the river. The big blind could have been value-betting with a range wider than exactly a straight. (Most players would value-bet two pair in this spot.) Of course, if it was clear that the big blind was a straightforward player who would only bet the river with the nuts, Hero should have folded.
(Jonathan Little is a professional poker player and coach with more than $6 million in live tournament earnings. He is also the author of numerous best-selling poker books, including his new ebook, "The Main Event With Jonathan Little." For more information on Jonathan, check out JonathanLittlePoker.com, and follow him on Twitter: @JonathanLittle.)
