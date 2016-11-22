Trump adviser Flynn calls election a 'political revolution'

Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn said Monday that the United States experienced "a political revolution" in the recent election and needed to set a course for the coming decades, especially in global affairs.
"We have to figure out what our grand strategy needs to be as we go forward in the rest of this century," said Flynn, selected by President-elect Donald Trump to become national security adviser.
Speaking to an overflow audience of Ripon College faculty and students, and members of the local community, Flynn talked about his life and career and urged students to get involved in public affairs.
He also reflected on the campaign when he was a top surrogate for Trump.
"This particular campaign that we just went through was like warfare at times," Flynn said. "There were many times I said I would much rather be fighting al-Qaida in Iraq."
Flynn has come under attack by some for his comments on Islam - he tweeted that fearing Muslims is "rational" - and his record as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, where he was fired in 2014 by the Obama administration.
Last year, Flynn was photographed sitting next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at an anniversary party in Moscow for the Kremlin controlled television network.
Appearing to respond to some of the criticism, Flynn said, "I may as well be living in Moscow the way the press has been treating me."
During his speech, Flynn spoke in broad brushstrokes about a changing world that included "the rise of radical Islamism," a "reinvigorated Russia," a rapidly rising China and a "nuclear-capable" North Korea.
"We're in a time of great, great uncertainty right now, globally and our country is going through a change of leadership," Flynn said.
Flynn indicated the transition between administrations will be successful.
"We'll be OK. The way I always tell people, 'Stay steady. We're going to be just fine,'" Flynn said.
During a brief question and answer period with the audience, Flynn was asked about how the United States should deal with Bashar Assad's regime in Syria.
Flynn said one of the big questions that is going to be raised about Assad is, "How are we going to hold him accountable?"
But Flynn cautioned that the world can't "create a vacuum and all of a sudden have nothing there. We have to be very careful about how we do that. But people have to be held accountable."
Asked what Russia's role should be in taking on the Islamic State, Flynn said, "When we think about Russia, first of all, from my perspective, we don't need any new enemies.
"We have to figure out ways to work (together). That doesn't mean we have to like it. It means we have to respect international order to the degree we can achieve it."
Flynn said the United States has worked with Russian and the former Soviet Union in the past.
"Has Russia done really bad things? Yep," Flynn said, referring to sections of the book he co-authored, "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies."
"I don't treat them kindly," he said. "But we have to face and be prepared to deal with the common problems that we have in the world today. And we have a common problem in the rise of this radicalized Islamist culture that exists inside of the world of Islam. We have to deal with it."
Flynn said friends of his who are leading nations in the Middle East "desperately want our help and our leadership."
