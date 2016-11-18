Late deciders loomed large in Trump Wisconsin win

Donald Trump won Wisconsin after never leading in a single public poll all year.
He won Michigan and Pennsylvania after trailing in all but one public poll during the summer and fall.
How did that happen?
Part of the answer may lie with flaws in the polling.
And part may lie with late shifts in the vote.
Late-deciding voters in these three Great Lakes battlegrounds broke sharply for Trump - a shift that largely occurred after people stopped polling.
In no battleground state was Trump's dominance among late deciders more dramatic than Wisconsin, a review of the exit polling suggests.
Voters who decided in the last week - 14 percent of the electorate - broke for Trump over Clinton by 29 points, 59 percent to 30 percent, according to the Wisconsin exit poll.
Only in uncontested Kentucky was Trump's margin among late deciders so large.
Trump won late deciders in Pennsylvania by 17 points and Michigan by 11.
Trump's upset victories in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan are a big reason why many people inside and outside the polling profession are scrutinizing the performance of the presidential polls in 2016.
"There was a very serious shortfall here in some states," says Charles Franklin, whose final poll for the Marquette University Law School showed Trump trailing Hillary Clinton by 6 points. Trump won Wisconsin by 1 point, Pennsylvania by 1.2 points and Michigan by three-tenths of a point.
"Certainly, the polls in these states did not clearly signal these were toss-up states," said Franklin.
Why did many state polls "miss" the final result by a much wider margin than the national polling?
There are a lot of theories.
At a polling postmortem here Wednesday, survey experts pointed to late shifts among voters, the failure of many polls to capture the composition of the electorate, and the possibility that Trump voters were under sampled or weren't as responsive to pollsters as Clinton voters.
There are so many different polling methods in use right now that the problems may vary from survey to survey.
"The national polling was good this year. That's been missed," Gallup's Frank Newport said at Wednesday's conference, sponsored by the Roper Center, a polling archive, and the American Association for Public Opinion Research.
Newport was pointing to the fact that Clinton won the national popular vote.
"I would not agree polling is broken," he said.
Democratic pollster Celinda Lake said polls - including those by Democrats and Republican - got turnout patterns wrong, meaning the composition of the electorate was different than the makeup of the voters they sampled.
One hotly debated question is whether some voters didn't want to admit to pollsters they supported Trump, though the evidence for this is far from clear-cut.
"All pollsters ... are trying to figure out what we can do better," said Lake, but she also pointed to the late shift among voters as part of the story.
Nationally, voters who decided in the last week favored Trump 47 percent to 42 percent.
But in Wisconsin it was far more lopsided.
Why does this matter?
Because those shifts would have occurred after the last pre-election polls were done in many states.
Marquette's final poll was finished on Oct. 31 - eight days before Election Day.
If the exit polls of voters are accurate, those late deciders would have generated a net gain of 4 points for Trump, much more than in most other states.
That would account for much - but certainly not all - of the difference between Marquette's last poll and the actual election results.
The pro-Trump tilt among late deciders may be related to some other striking patterns in the Wisconsin exit polls.
For example, voters who had unfavorable views of both Trump and Clinton (22 percent of the electorate) broke massively for Trump, 60 percent to 23 percent.
Again, that was the biggest spread in any battleground state exit poll. Trump won these same voters by 25 points in Pennsylvania and 21 points in Michigan.
Why did voters who disliked both nominees give the edge to Trump?
GOP pollster David Winston suggested at Wednesday's polling postmortem that it was because Trump represented change, and change was the leading attribute cited by voters in making up their mind.
Lake called it a "Hail Mary for change" by voters.
Franklin said his polling in Wisconsin captured some trends while missing others.
It captured the late momentum of GOP Sen. Ron Johnson in his race against Democrat Russ Feingold and the fact that his image was growing more positive as the election neared.
"The puzzle for me is why do we see this trend so clearly but no change for Trump?" said Franklin. "One reason would be that the change for Trump really did happen at the last minute. Another could be that while we have plenty of Trump voters in our sample, there may have been a few odd percent that may not have responded to our poll or anyone else's."
The Marquette polling captured a very real geographic pattern in the race - that Trump was performing worse than 2012 GOP nominee in southeastern Wisconsin (including ultra-Republican counties such as Waukesha) while performing better in northern and western Wisconsin.
But Trump's support outside the Milwaukee media market turned out to be even stronger in the election than it was in the polling.
Trump's margins among some groups also looked different on election night than in the polling.
In Marquette's surveys, Trump consistently got less support from his own party's voters than Clinton got from her party's voters - a "loyalty gap" that accounted for most of her edge in the race.
But in the exit poll of voters leaving the ballot box, there was no loyalty gap, which suggests some GOP voters who had qualms about Trump "came home" at the end and voted for him anyway.
Trump led among "non-college" whites by 4 points in Marquette's final poll.
But he carried those voters by a staggering 28 points in the election.
