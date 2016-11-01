Fall fashion trend teaming with varsity, letterman looks

Just Google "letterman jacket" on YouTube and you're suddenly flooded with scores of videos of guys - it's pretty much all guys - being presented with their first, official team jackets. Whether they've made a varsity or junior varsity squad, or are a member of a marching band, the look on their faces - pure joy, sometimes actual tears - is proof that this is not your standard outerwear, with leather sleeves and glommed-on letter patches and badges. This is a rite of passage.
Girls get (and love) their letterman jackets, too, whether they've made their own squads (thank you, Title IX), or snagged their boyfriend's. Like the motorcycle jacket or the trench, the letterman has become an iconic piece of American sportswear. And it's not just for jocks and band nerds anymore.
Designers are loving the letterman - and all things varsity - this season. Marc Jacobs stirred up all this Americana awesomeness with his spring line of lettermans and bobcat sweatshirts, which morphed into sweatshirt dresses for fall. Gucci's fall line also dipped into the high school yearbook for inspiration, and moved to the head of the class with preppy knits, sporty stripes and a poof-sleeved "sweatshirt" with a sparkly panther. Now varsity looks are flourishing at all price points. Go team!
NO MORE LOAFING AROUND
Those looking to ace the varsity look from head to toe need to focus footward, where the obvious choice, of course, is loafers - a collegiate classic. But kick aside any notions you may have of that old fusty footwear from the days of the "Preppy Handbook," and consider today's loafer 2.0 - sleeker, pointier, almost sexy in attitude, like traditional leather loafers with tassels; $59.99 at select H&M stores and hm.com.
